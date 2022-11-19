Known for its bulk items and steep discounts, Costco is one of the best places to shop for the holiday season. For example, the warehouse just brought back its enormous pecan pie, just in time for Thanksgiving. But if you're already looking forward to Christmas, you might want to visit Costco and pick up a gingerbread mansion.

Yes, you read that right. In true Costco fashion, the retailer is offering a gigantic gingerbread house, according to user @costcontessa on Instagram. The mansion, which is from the brand Create-a-Treat, is also pre-built and ready decorate. (However, you do need to add one part of the roof, as noted by @ChantelleCynthia on YouTube.)

Moreover, the kit contains more than one pound (!!) of icing and candy decorations. This includes pre-made white icing, green and red icing writing icing, peppermint pinwheels, mini jellies, and gummy stars and trees, according to the Create-a-Treat website. Together, the decorations and house weighs about 60 ounces.

If you're interested in making a mansion or two, be sure to visit Costco soon. Each kit costs just $13.99, though the exact price might vary by location.

Before heading over, you can call Costco in advance and check if the item is in stock. For reference, the product's item number is 1533852, according to a video shared by @costcontessa.

Gingerbread house inspiration:

If you decide to pick up the Create-a-Treat Gingerbread Pre-Built Mansion Kit, keep in mind that you're not limited to the candy and icing in it. Feel free to add other ingredients, such as sprinkles and chocolate, to customize the mansion.

This is especially true if you want to create a gingerbread house with a specific color palette. After all, the typical combo of greens and reds might not be for everyone.

You could even use icing writers to create a trendy and stylish pattern. Personally, we're eyeing this checkboard print on a gingerbread house designed by Kelly Wearstler. So fun!