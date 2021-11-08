This Is the Trendiest Gingerbread House We've Ever Seen, Thanks to Kelly Wearstler

When it comes to gingerbread houses, it feels as though we've seen it all ... until now. In a collaboration with kitchen and lifestyle brand Flamingo Estate and New York restaurant Balthazar, interior designer Kelly Wearstler has created the gingerbread house of the moment.
Built by Balthazar pastry chef Mark Tasker, the limited-edition gingerbread house was made with a midcentury modern twist. Featuring a contrasting-yet-neutral checkerboard pattern, circular windows, clean lines, open space that flows into the exterior, and a minimalist vibe, this is definitely the most trendy gingerbread house we've ever seen.
To get your hands on this creation, you can pre-order your very own Kelly Wearstler-designed gingerbread house for $650 on flamingoestate.com. There will only be 100 houses available for hand-delivery in Los Angeles and New York, and delivery will start on December 1.
All the proceeds from this Gingerbread Dreamhouse will go to Create Structure, an organization that provides shelter to families that have been displaced by the climate crisis. So by buying one of these edible homes, you can help provide an actual home to someone in need.
This gingerbread house truly sets a new standard for what holiday DIYs can be.
