Aldi's Boozy Cheese Flavors Will Raise Your Spirits

If your Thanksgiving plans involve making a charcuterie board, you'll want to stop by Aldi. The discount grocery store is one of the best places to buy gourmet cheese, as proven by past seasonal versions. (We're looking at you, spooky Halloween cheeses.) Aldi's latest drop features alcohol-infused cheddar cheeses, and truthfully, they sound divine.

According to a photo shared by Reddit users, the collection includes three varieties: Whiskey Business (infused with whiskey flavor), Gaelic Glory (Irish cheddar cheese infused with Irish creme liqueur), and Boozeberry Vodka Cheddar (flavored with vodka and blueberry).

Now, all three flavors sound tasty — but something tells us the Boozeberry Vodka Cheddar would be amazing with crackers and honey. We'd also love to try making macaroni and cheese with the Whiskey Business version ... yum!

Each 7-ounce block of cheddar cheese costs $3.99 and is produced by Emporium Selection, Aldi's in-house cheese brand. However, as these products are limited-edition, they won't be around for long.

You can find the the alcohol-infused cheeses in the refrigerated section at Aldi. To find a store near you, check out the brand's store locator tool.

Needless to say, your holiday charcuterie boards are about to get an upgrade. Cheers!

Other seasonal products at Aldi:

The boozy cheddar cheeses are just some of the seasonal items available at Aldi. Currently, the grocery store is also offering a range of advent calendars, which feature goodies like candles, hard seltzer, hot sauce, and yes — more cheese.

