7 Advent Calendars From Aldi You Need This Season

If you haven't already stocked up on advent calendars from Costco, you may want to check out Aldi's collection. The holiday season seems to start earlier and earlier every year, so it's no wonder Aldi hopped on the bandwagon recently to release a bunch of new advent calendars to ring in the most wonderful time of the year.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Aldi's assortment has something for everybody, including the movie buffs, wine lovers, and cheese aficionados. There are even a few options for your kids and your dog. With so many to choose from, it was challenging to narrow down the list, but we highlighted some of our favorites below. Make sure to run, don't walk, over to Aldi, pronto.

Advertisement

Who wouldn't want 24 days worth of cheese? Stocked with various types of gouda, cheddar, and other dairy favorites, this is perfect for all the cheese lovers in your life.

Advertisement

This countdown to Christmas includes 25 seasonal holiday scents like Hot Toddy, Clove, Peppermint Snowdrop, and Spiced Berries.

Advertisement

Bring on the heat with this hot sauce advent calendar for a different spice each day of December.

Advertisement

For fans of classic Disney tales, each day of this calendar offers a new storybook that the adults will love just as much as the kids.

Advertisement

Advent calendars don't just have to be for Christmas. Treat yourself to a sweet Belgian chocolate for each of the eight nights of Hanukkah.

Advertisement

Indulge your sweet tooth with 24 days of luxury chocolate. Just try not to be tempted to skip ahead a few days, as limiting yourself to just one treat may be tougher than it seems.

Your pups can get in on the holiday spirit this year with 25 days of treats.