Aldi's New Advent Calendar Will Make Your Home Smell Like the Holidays

Image Credit: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images News/GettyImages See More Photos

Known for its affordable prices and top-notch seasonal goodies, Aldi is a popular destination for unique advent calendars. This is especially true if you're looking for something without chocolate or food in general. Case in point: Aldi has a new 2022 candle advent calendar, and it sounds like a dream.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Huntington Home candle advent calendar includes 25 holiday-scented votive candles. They're packaged in a box featuring a snowy city scene and adorable mini drawers. The box can also be tied shut with a large red bow, which simply adds to the charm.

As for the actual candles? The label of each one bears the same city design as the box, along with the name of the fragrance. The types of scents also vary widely — sweet, earthy, and everything in between — so there's sure to be something for everyone.

Advertisement

What's more, some of the scents are used in other Aldi candles, so you might recognize a few if you're a frequent shopper.

Advertisement

The Aldi candle advent calendar costs $39.99, though the price might vary by location. But take note, Aldi's advent calendars tend to sell out quickly, so be sure to stop by your local store soon.

What scents are included in the Aldi candle advent calendar?

According to the Aldi website, the candle advent calendar includes scents like:

Advertisement

Spiced Orange

Pomegranate and Sandalwood

Hot Toddy

Firewood

Green Ivy

Smoke and Cedar

Peppermint Snowdrop

Freesia and Pair

Smoke and Cedar

You can check out the full list on the calendar's product page.

Other 2022 Aldi advent calendars:

This year's selection of Aldi advent calendars is super impressive. There are the wine and cheese versions, which are especially popular, plus new hot sauce and hard seltzer calendars for 2022. So fun!