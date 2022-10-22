8 Advent Calendars Available at Costco Right Now

Even though the 1st of December is still a few weeks away, retailers have been offering advent calendars since September. Gone are the days when these calendars consisted of bite-size pieces of milk chocolate shaped like Santa and jingle bells. There are now options for kids and adults alike, with all sorts of surprises for each day in December leading up to Christmas — even your pets can get in on the fun.

While many retailers are showcasing advent calendars this year, there are none that are offering the kind of variety that Costco is. From sweet treats to adult beverages to even movie mementos, there is literally an advent calendar for everyone. Plus, this is Costco after all, so all of these calendars are very reasonably priced.

Advent is 25 days, but we've also included calendars that are 12 days (as in the 12 days of Christmas) if you prefer a shorter and sweeter countdown, or if you like to celebrate more traditionally — which is the 12 days ‌after‌ Christmas. However you choose to observe, be sure to browse all the holiday goodies on your next Costco run.

This calendar includes a variety of individually wrapped Italian cookies, from limoncello cookies, to almond and chocolate biscotti.

Perfect for your pup, this calendar includes treats and toys.

‌Harry Potter‌ fans can enjoy opening up stickers, stationary, mini books, and mementos all December long.

Includes 12 cheeses imported from Europe that can be shared between two to four people — yum!

This one includes 24 half bottles of wine from around the world.

This calendar has 11 mini jars of fruit spread and one mini jar of honey.

This calendar includes 24 cans of German and Austrian beer.

Fans of the sitcom will love the mini books and mementos from the show.