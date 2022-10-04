40 Advent Calendars to Help You Count Down to the Holidays

By Pauline Lacsamana October 4, 2022
If you're as hyped for the holidays as we are, there's no better way to celebrate than with an advent calendar. A unique (and sometimes customizable) festive activity, advent calendars help you count down to major holidays or special occasions with little treats along the way. Not to mention, they can also make great pieces of holiday decor. Whether you want a pre-packaged calendar or a refillable option to reuse every year, scroll through for our favorite advent calendars.

The Best Advent Calendars of 2022

1. Anthropologie Hansel Village Advent Calendar, $78

This advent calendar is the epitome of whimsical Anthropologie decor and can be used time and time again.

2. Global Goods Partners Handmade Holiday Felt Advent Calendars, $75

Fill this advent calendar — which was crafted by female artisans in Nepal — with all sorts of surprises for the holidays.

3. In Good Taste Wine Advent Calendar, $149.99

Wine lovers will adore this advent calendar that features 24 mini wine bottles with everything from pinot noir to rosé.

4. The New Yorker Puzzle Advent Calendar, $200

With 14 holiday-themed puzzles, you can count down to Christmas with relaxing 100-piece sets.

5. Bonne Maman Advent Calendar, $39.99

Wake up every morning in December to a new mini fruit spread or honey with this tasty and adorable calendar.

6. Best Choice Products Wooden Christmas Advent Calendar, $49.99

Shoot for the stars during the holidays with this wooden advent calendar that doubles as a mini Christmas village.

7. Sugarfina Holiday Gingerbread 24 Tastes of Christmas Advent Calendar, $60

For 24 days, enjoy four pieces of mouth-watering Sugarfina candy each day.

8. Voluspa Japonica Advent Calendar Candle Set, $158

With its 12 luxe scents, this Voluspa advent calendar is beyond perfect for candle lovers.

9. Uncommon Goods Holiday Scratch Off Advent Calendar Playlist, $25

Count down to the festivities with classic holiday hits by up-and-coming artists, thanks to this advent calendar playlist by Natasha Alexandra. For 25 days, you scratch off a number to find a QR code that links you to a new song. There's also a playlist for Hanukkah!

10. The Popcorn Factory Winter Delight Holiday Popcorn Advent Calendar, $44.99

You're in for a real treat this holiday season with this popcorn advent calendar. Enjoy everything from popcorn to chocolate-covered pretzels over the course of 12 days.

11. Pukka Herbs Tea Advent Calendar, $19.99

Enjoy a hot cup of tea all December long with this herbal tea advent calendar.

12. Williams Sonoma Dolly Parton Advent Calendar, $39.95

Get festive with a candy-filled advent calendar dedicated to the country legend that is Dolly Parton. Williams Sonoma has calendars for Harry Potter fans, too.

13. Uncommon Goods Stitch a Day Advent Embroidery Calendar, $45

Start Christmas day with a brand new piece of decor when you use this embroidery advent calendar by Amanda Watson.

14. Anthropologie Village Advent Calendar Ornaments (set of 24), $98

Start a new tradition with 24 handpainted villages that you can fill with small treats and trinkets.

15. Compartes Gourmet Chocolate 2022 Advent Calendar, $109.95

Enjoy an assortment of Compartes' delicious chocolate over the course of 24 days.

16. Universe Delights Crystal Advent Calendar, $33.49-$149.99

Make the holidays extra magical with up to 25 days of crystals.

17. Kport Gift Company Festive Advent Calendar Christmas Bags, $42-$49

"The Advent bags are perfect for placing small gifts like toys, notes, candy, gift cards, jewelry, ornaments, and so much more," Samantha, founder of Kport Gift Company, tells Hunker. "[The] bags can be displayed on a fireplace mantel, a bookshelf, in a Christmas basket, hung with twine and clothespins, or [you can] take one out each morning at breakfast as a surprise."

18. Harry & David Deluxe Chocolate Advent Calendar, $99.99

Who knew the holidays could be so sweet? Treat yourself to a tasty piece of chocolate with this 25-day calendar.

19. Sugarfina Eight Nights of Hanukkah Advent Calendar, $30

From caramel to toffee almonds, this advent calendar is full of delicious treats.

20. Laithwaites Home for the Holidays Wine Advent Calendar, $149.99

Nestled in an English townhouse display, you can find 24 mini bottles of wine, including reds, whites, and rosé.

21. Apotheke 12-Day Advent Calendar Candle Set, $98

Twelve days of luxury candles? Sign us up.

22. My Calendar Love Printable Wizard Advent Calendar, $9.99

Want a fun DIY project to kick off the holidays? Try this printable wizard-themed advent calendar from My Calendar Love on Etsy.

23. More and Merrier Cat Toy Advent Calendar, $14.99

Get your cats in on the holiday fun with an adorable new toy every day for eight days.

24. Uncommon Goods Advent Shower Steamer Set, $98

Fill your shower with amazing scents when you score this unique, spa-like advent calendar set by Mazzi and Erez Peled.

25. Crate and Barrel 12 Days of Christmas Cookie Cutter Advent Calendar, $24.95

Indulge your sweet tooth with festive cookies you can make with this cookie cutter option.

26. Pottery Barn Lit Gnome Advent Calendar, $99

This gnome advent calendar features magical LED lights to keep your treats sparkling throughout the holidays.

27. Little Llama Shoppe Printable Gingerbread Houses Advent Calendar, $5

Here's another DIY printable advent calendar that you can fill to the brim with all the little gifts your heart desires.

28. West Elm House Advent Calendar, $85

West Elm's house advent calendar can bring simple and Scandinavian holiday joy to any home.

29. Vahdam Tea Advent Calendar, $59.99

Enjoy 24 of Vahdam's bestselling tea variants, including Turmeric Ashwagandha Herbal Tea, Chamomile Mint Citrus Green Tea, Vanilla Spiced Chai, and more.

30. Promi Design Wine Bottle Advent Calendar, $35.50

This stunning wooden advent calendar holds mini bottles of wine that you can sip on over the course of 24 days.

31. LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar Building Kit, $44.95

Star Wars fans of all ages can enjoy this 329-piece Lego advent calendar. Are you more of a Marvel fan? Try this Guardians of the Galaxy option.

32. Meri Meri Woodland Paper Play Advent Calendar, $35

Tap into those cozy cottagecore vibes with this woodland critter advent calendar that features 24 pieces to create an adorable display.

33. Williams Sonoma Chuck's Luxury Advent Calendar, $299.95

Between cookware-inspired ornaments and hand-crafted spice blends, you'll be sampling luxury treats all month long.

34. Bosco & Roxy's Bark The Halls Dog Treat Advent Calendar, $24.99

Give your pup something to look forward to during the holidays with this calendar filled with handmade dog biscuits made from applesauce and crushed peanuts.

35. Godiva Advent Calendar, $40

Is there anything better than a daily dose of gourmet chocolate? We don't think so.

36. Hot Wheels 2022 Advent Calendar Trackset, $19.99

Expand (or start) your Hot Wheels collection with this fun option filled with 24 toy cars and accessories.

37. Walker's Shortbread 2022 Advent Calendar, $23.04

Love a classic shortbread cookie? Here are 24 to hold you over this December.

38. Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine, $129

With sleek packaging, this wine advent calendar makes the perfect gift. And if you want to celebrate even longer, opt for the 24-piece option.

39. Pottery Barn Light-Up Glitter Houses Advent Calendar, $149

Decked out in glitter with light-up windows, this advent calendar house can fit 25 little notes, trinkets, or treats.

40. Harry & David Vintner's Choice 12 Days of Bubbles Advent Calendar, $99.99

Cheers to the holidays with 12 mini bottles of sparkling wine.

