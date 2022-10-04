40 Advent Calendars to Help You Count Down to the Holidays

If you're as hyped for the holidays as we are, there's no better way to celebrate than with an advent calendar. A unique (and sometimes customizable) festive activity, advent calendars help you count down to major holidays or special occasions with little treats along the way. Not to mention, they can also make great pieces of holiday decor. Whether you want a pre-packaged calendar or a refillable option to reuse every year, scroll through for our favorite advent calendars.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Best Advent Calendars of 2022

This advent calendar is the epitome of whimsical Anthropologie decor and can be used time and time again.

Advertisement

Fill this advent calendar — which was crafted by female artisans in Nepal — with all sorts of surprises for the holidays.

Advertisement

Wine lovers will adore this advent calendar that features 24 mini wine bottles with everything from pinot noir to rosé.

Advertisement

With 14 holiday-themed puzzles, you can count down to Christmas with relaxing 100-piece sets.

Advertisement

Wake up every morning in December to a new mini fruit spread or honey with this tasty and adorable calendar.

Advertisement

Shoot for the stars during the holidays with this wooden advent calendar that doubles as a mini Christmas village.

Advertisement

For 24 days, enjoy four pieces of mouth-watering Sugarfina candy each day.

Advertisement

With its 12 luxe scents, this Voluspa advent calendar is beyond perfect for candle lovers.

Count down to the festivities with classic holiday hits by up-and-coming artists, thanks to this advent calendar playlist by Natasha Alexandra. For 25 days, you scratch off a number to find a QR code that links you to a new song. There's also a playlist for Hanukkah!

You're in for a real treat this holiday season with this popcorn advent calendar. Enjoy everything from popcorn to chocolate-covered pretzels over the course of 12 days.

Enjoy a hot cup of tea all December long with this herbal tea advent calendar.

Get festive with a candy-filled advent calendar dedicated to the country legend that is Dolly Parton. Williams Sonoma has calendars for Harry Potter fans, too.

Start Christmas day with a brand new piece of decor when you use this embroidery advent calendar by Amanda Watson.

Start a new tradition with 24 handpainted villages that you can fill with small treats and trinkets.

Enjoy an assortment of Compartes' delicious chocolate over the course of 24 days.

Make the holidays extra magical with up to 25 days of crystals.

"The Advent bags are perfect for placing small gifts like toys, notes, candy, gift cards, jewelry, ornaments, and so much more," Samantha, founder of Kport Gift Company, tells Hunker. "[The] bags can be displayed on a fireplace mantel, a bookshelf, in a Christmas basket, hung with twine and clothespins, or [you can] take one out each morning at breakfast as a surprise."

Who knew the holidays could be so sweet? Treat yourself to a tasty piece of chocolate with this 25-day calendar.

From caramel to toffee almonds, this advent calendar is full of delicious treats.

Nestled in an English townhouse display, you can find 24 mini bottles of wine, including reds, whites, and rosé.

Twelve days of luxury candles? Sign us up.

Want a fun DIY project to kick off the holidays? Try this printable wizard-themed advent calendar from My Calendar Love on Etsy.

Get your cats in on the holiday fun with an adorable new toy every day for eight days.

Fill your shower with amazing scents when you score this unique, spa-like advent calendar set by Mazzi and Erez Peled.

Indulge your sweet tooth with festive cookies you can make with this cookie cutter option.

This gnome advent calendar features magical LED lights to keep your treats sparkling throughout the holidays.

Here's another DIY printable advent calendar that you can fill to the brim with all the little gifts your heart desires.

West Elm's house advent calendar can bring simple and Scandinavian holiday joy to any home.

Enjoy 24 of Vahdam's bestselling tea variants, including Turmeric Ashwagandha Herbal Tea, Chamomile Mint Citrus Green Tea, Vanilla Spiced Chai, and more.

This stunning wooden advent calendar holds mini bottles of wine that you can sip on over the course of 24 days.

Star Wars fans of all ages can enjoy this 329-piece Lego advent calendar. Are you more of a Marvel fan? Try this Guardians of the Galaxy option.

Tap into those cozy cottagecore vibes with this woodland critter advent calendar that features 24 pieces to create an adorable display.

Between cookware-inspired ornaments and hand-crafted spice blends, you'll be sampling luxury treats all month long.

Give your pup something to look forward to during the holidays with this calendar filled with handmade dog biscuits made from applesauce and crushed peanuts.

Is there anything better than a daily dose of gourmet chocolate? We don't think so.

Expand (or start) your Hot Wheels collection with this fun option filled with 24 toy cars and accessories.

Love a classic shortbread cookie? Here are 24 to hold you over this December.

With sleek packaging, this wine advent calendar makes the perfect gift. And if you want to celebrate even longer, opt for the 24-piece option.

Decked out in glitter with light-up windows, this advent calendar house can fit 25 little notes, trinkets, or treats.

Cheers to the holidays with 12 mini bottles of sparkling wine.