These Etsy Embroidery Kits Are Perfect for a New Craft Project

Need a new craft project? If you don't know where to start, and you love the look of embroidered pieces, Etsy has you covered. Turns out tons of makers on the site offer full embroidery kits with fun patterns and essential tools included. Once the package arrives at your doorstep, you can start making your own embroidered piece — whether you keep it on a hoop and hang it on the wall, or create a new cover for your decorative pillows.

We rounded up some of our favorite embroidery kits you can find on Etsy.

If you want to start from scratch, this kit has everything you need. It comes with a six-inch embroidery hoop, fabric with the pattern drawn on, a needle, thread, and a quick guide on types of stitches.

For something with a different look, try this oval hoop kit. The package comes with needles, a thread cutter, a 5x7 inch hoop, and all the thread you need.

Here's a unique project. This Etsy shop will take an image you send of your home (or a beautiful place you love) and print it onto linen for you to create an embroidery piece that's truly personal.

This kit lets you embroider your own 20x20 inch cushion cover. You receive the pattern in digital form, an eight-inch embroidery hoop, and other basics.

Make trips to the grocery store more fun with this delightful tote bag. The kit equips you with a plastic embroidery hoop, cotton canvas bag, needle, thread, and illustrated guide. It's the purr-fect project.

Looking for something to create for a little one? You get all the necessary tools in this package — plus a wooden dowel and cotton string to hang your creation when you're done.

For a lovely pop of color, consider this cushion cover with a floral pattern. This project actually uses acrylic yarns and tapestry needles, both of which are included.