Christmas Has Hit the Costco Shelves With a Restock of an Old Favorite

It's never too early to start prepping for the holiday season. With the launch of all kinds of fall products this summer like pumpkin spice cookies and Goldfish — plus, we would be remiss not to mention the iconic Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte — Costco has taken it one step further by releasing the first Christmas item of the season.

Costco's Wine Advent Calendar was found sitting on the shelves of our favorite retailer by Instagrammer @costcoinsider. You may recognize this beloved product from previous years, and now it's safe to say that it's back again.

The calendar is stocked with 24 half-size wine bottles from around the world so you can get a little taste of international travel each day without leaving your home. The calendar remains the same price as previous years, retailing for $99.99.

It's important to note that these items sell out quickly. Seriously, who doesn't want a daily dose of delicious wine? And for the holiday season, no less. Make sure to check with your local Costco to see if they have it in stock before you make the trek over there.

Commenters were excited about the release, even if it is a bit early. One user even suggested that this product makes a really nice gift for the wine lovers in your life — and we couldn't agree more.

