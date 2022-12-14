This Beloved Costco Cake Is on Sale Through Christmas

One of the best parts about the holiday season is all the sweet treats you get to indulge in after a hearty meal with family and friends. With so much cooking to do, you may not want to whip up a Christmas dessert — and that's totally understandable. Hey, we even just learned that kitchen connoisseur Ina Garten opts for a store-bought Trader Joe's French Apple Tart for guests rather than concocting something herself. Luckily, Costco has us covered in the bakery department, but there's one special item that's a crowd-favorite and on sale through Christmas.

Costco's Christmas Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cakes are currently two dollars off now through the holiday, according to an Instagram post by @costcobuys. The dessert consists of layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, white chocolate mousse, brownie chunks, and chocolate ganache — enough chocolate to feed a small army. Plus, for the holidays, you can snag one with a loopy red frosting message that reads, "Merry Christmas."

The cake normally retails for $16.99, but you can grab this Christmas version for $14.99 through December 24. Commenters on the post were chiming in with their approval and suggestions. One wrote, "I love this cake!! Highly recommend!!" while another recommended placing it in the freezer. Regardless of how you choose to eat it, this treat is sure to be a hit among your guests.

While you're heading to Costco, we strongly suggest adding these other seasonal products to your cart before they're gone:

