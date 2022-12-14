This Is Ina Garten's Go-To Trader Joe's Dessert

When it comes to hosting, there is no one more iconic than Ina Garten. On a recent appearance on ‌The Today Show‌, the Barefoot Contessa reminded us all that holiday hosting can be simple instead of stressful, and gave her stamp of approval on a Trader Joe's dessert you can find in the bakery section.

"The other day I had some friends over and I got an apple tart from Trader Joe's," Garten said in the clip. "I put it in the oven — it was absolutely delicious." While many may feel intimidated hosting friends and family in their home, this was a welcome reminder that Ina Garten really believes that store bought is just fine. Garten shared that she topped the tart with vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce she warmed up out of a jar — which sounds not only easy to prepare, but absolutely delicious as well.

"Our supplier takes a buttery apricot and apple filling (made with sweet Northern Spy apples and tart Granny Smiths), nestles it in a shortbread crust, tops it with a fan of even more sliced apples, and finishes it with a light apricot glaze," Trader Joe's wrote on its website.

In addition to making a Trader Joe's run before your holiday gathering, Garten shared other ways to make your guests feel welcome in your holiday home. Engaging all five senses is key, like festive decor, good food, fun music, and something that smells wonderful. We think it's safe to say we can delight in knowing the Barefoot Contessa herself loves Trader Joe's as much as we all do, and it's a welcome reminder that hosting is really about your loved ones and not how hard you work to feed them.