Costco Just Brought Back a Snack Inspired by Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookie

By April 15, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

There are just some flavor combinations that are a match made in heaven. One of the best? Mint and chocolate. (Okay, that one might be a little controversial — either you love it or hate it.)

Advertisement

If you're a fan of the mint-chocolate combination, one of the best products to use it has to be the Girl Scout's Thin Mints. While these cookies are delicious on their own, we're intrigued by a product we stumbled across on Instagram: Girl Scout Thin Mint Pretzels. Fortunately, they are now back at Costco!

Video of the Day

They were spotted at the warehouse chain by Instagram account @costcodealsonline, which shared a video of the product display.

Advertisement

Sitting atop a pallet are dozens of bags of the minty sweet treat, with each being a massive 26 ounces, or 1.625 pounds, and selling for $10.49. (In case you were wondering, a serving size is just a single ounce.)

Now if you have a hankering for these Thin Mint pretzels, but you don't have a Costco membership, don't worry! You can actually buy them on Amazon and online at Walmart — but they're more expensive there.

Advertisement

Girl Scout Thin Mints Pretzels

Ultimately, it might be worth doing a grocery run with a friendly Costco member in your life. And to make sure these pretzels are available before you make the trek over, make sure to check for Costco store item availability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Notice