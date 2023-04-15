Costco Just Brought Back a Snack Inspired by Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookie

There are just some flavor combinations that are a match made in heaven. One of the best? Mint and chocolate. (Okay, that one might be a little controversial — either you love it or hate it.)

If you're a fan of the mint-chocolate combination, one of the best products to use it has to be the Girl Scout's Thin Mints. While these cookies are delicious on their own, we're intrigued by a product we stumbled across on Instagram: Girl Scout Thin Mint Pretzels. Fortunately, they are now back at Costco!

They were spotted at the warehouse chain by Instagram account @costcodealsonline, which shared a video of the product display.

Sitting atop a pallet are dozens of bags of the minty sweet treat, with each being a massive 26 ounces, or 1.625 pounds, and selling for $10.49. (In case you were wondering, a serving size is just a single ounce.)

Now if you have a hankering for these Thin Mint pretzels, but you don't have a Costco membership, don't worry! You can actually buy them on Amazon and online at Walmart — but they're more expensive there.

Ultimately, it might be worth doing a grocery run with a friendly Costco member in your life. And to make sure these pretzels are available before you make the trek over, make sure to check for Costco store item availability.

