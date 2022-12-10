Costco Has a Cheesy New Addition That's Perfect for Holiday Charcuterie Boards

'Tis the season for gingerbread houses, peppermint chocolate treats, and loads of cheese. Well, any time of year is an appropriate time for cheese, but it seems like with all the holiday parties, gatherings, and festivities going on this month, there's always a cheese board readily available for munching. Rather than putting one together yourself, Costco just released Kirkland Signature Cheese Flights that are ideal for sharing with friends or conducting a cheese tasting for one.

Why have just one cheese when you could have five? The flight comes complete with tangy provolone, aged Manchego, fresh chèvre, handmade cheddar, and creamy fontal. There are also other variations that include goat cheese and Pecorino Toscano. You can pair the cheese with your favorite wine for a classier celebration, or go the simpler route by serving with crackers. Regardless, it's a really gouda idea to add one of these to your cart.

You can snag a cheese flight from your local Costco ranging in price from $19.99 to $28.99, depending on which variety you choose.

While you're heading over to Costco, you may want to check out some other seasonal items before it's too late:

