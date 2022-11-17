This 4-Pound Costco Dessert Is Back Just in Time for Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the time has come for consuming copious amounts of pie. Sure, you can have a slice at any time of year, but this dessert is the perfect cap to a hearty Thanksgiving meal. Instagram creator @costcohotfinds recently shared their love for Costco's four-pound pecan pie that looks perfect for a Thanksgiving table — for only $17.

In the creator's reel, we see them digging into the rather large pie, sharing that they have never made one on their own, but that they are happy with the delicious Costco version. They scoop some vanilla ice cream and put it on top of the pie with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Although the creator opts for their pie a la mode, whipped cream is another option that's just as tasty. The key is to warm up the pie a little, so the pecan filling becomes soft and gooey. Our mouths are watering just thinking about it.

The comment section is definitely excited about this enormous Costco pie. One user shared that if the pie is warm, they add ice cream, but if it's cold, they add whipped cream, while another user recommends topping with eggnog-flavored ice cream. Yum!

If pecan pie isn't your thing, Costco has plenty of other Thanksgiving desserts to choose from, like pumpkin cheesecake, pumpkin pie, and apple pie, all in very generous portions. Be sure to pick one up, especially if you have a large Thanksgiving guest list — or just love leftovers.