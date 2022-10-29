Costco Just Brought Back the Ultimate Fall Dessert

If you've got a pulse on food trends, you likely know that this is the year of pumpkin cheesecake. But if you're not in the mood to bake — or if you're simply short on time — you'll be glad to know that Costco has your back. According to @costcobuys on Instagram, the warehouse recently brought back its pumpkin cheesecake for fall.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The treat, which weighs nearly five pounds, features a sweet graham cracker crust and a creamy pumpkin-infused cheesecake filling. It also has a cutting guide stamped onto the top, making it easy to slice 16 equal-sized pieces. With a price tag of $17.99, that equals out to just $1.13 per slice.

"Hope this sticks around through Thanksgiving," commented one Instagram user. "My all time favorite is back!" said another person.

Advertisement

However, if you regularly buy the pumpkin cheesecake from Costco, you might want to prepare for some sticker shock. According to some shoppers, the treat costs more than usual. "We purchased it last year and everyone loved it," commented one user. "It's $3 more than last year, but isn't everything?"

Advertisement

If you want try the seasonal cheesecake, visit your local Costco warehouse to pick one up. You can also call ahead to make sure it's in stock before stopping by. For reference, the item number is 30719.

Other fall baked goods at Costco:

Not a fan of pumpkin or cheesecake? Try the apple crumb muffins at Costco, which are officially back for the season. They're sold in packs of six and are part of the warehouse's "mix and match" muffin offering, which allows you to buy two six-packs for $9.99.

The Kirkland Signature Egg Nog Wine Cocktails have also returned to shelves. Each bottle contains 1.5 liters of seasonal goodness and costs just $8.99. According to shoppers, the cocktail tastes best over ice or as a coffee creamer.