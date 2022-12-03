9 Peppermint Chocolate Desserts From Our Favorite Retailers

The holiday season is here! We've officially put away the pumpkin-flavored treats and have embraced the iconic flavor combo that is perfect for the month of December: chocolate and peppermint. Our favorite grocery stores have ‌tons‌ of white, dark, and milk chocolate peppermint treats lining the shelves (like peppermint chocolate bark from both Costco ‌and‌ Aldi), so we've rounded up just a few of our favorites. Whether you prefer baked goods, candy, or ice cream, you're sure to find a holiday sweet to enjoy. You can snag these at your local retailers, so you definitely want to keep your eyes peeled next time you head to the store.