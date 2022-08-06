You Can Now Buy Affordable Fiddle Leaf Figs at Costco

By Kirsten Nunez August 6, 2022
Over the last few years, we've seen countless plants rise to popularity, only to quietly exit the spotlight. We're talking snake plants, succulents, and air plants, just to name a few. But if there's one indoor plant that has stood the test of time, it's the fiddle leaf fig tree — and now you can buy one at Costco on the cheap.

According to Instagram user @costcohotfinds, the warehouse is selling live fiddle leaf fig trees for just $44.99. They described the plants as "Costco-sized," meaning the trees are super big. The fiddle leaf figs are sold in a grower's pot (i.e., simple black plastic pots with drainage holes), which one shopper estimates to be about three gallons.

To put things into perspective, an average-sized fiddle leaf fig in a 3-gallon pot costs about $100. Case in point: Home Depot offers one for about $90. Needless to say, the Costco version is a steal.

However, like many popular Costco items, the availability and price of these trees will vary by location. As @costcohotfinds notes, "they're showing up all over nationwide, so you're best bet is to call your warehouse to see if they've had a delivery."

How to care for fiddle leaf fig trees:

Before adopting a fiddle leaf fig, it's important to note that the plant can be tricky to care for. They require a lot of attention, and they have very specific needs. That being said, you'll want to check out our guide on how to care for a fiddle leaf fig — and make sure you have enough space — before heading to your local Costco.

Other plants you can buy at Costco:

If you're unable to find the fiddle leaf figs, or if you're looking for something more manageable, consider picking up a few tropical plants at Costco. According to user @costco_doesitagain, the warehouse is offering a pack of three tropical plant for just $22.99.

