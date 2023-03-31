Costco Is Now Selling This Popular Plant at an Amazing Price

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

There is no houseplant that is quite as striking as the fiddle leaf fig. Over the past few years, you've probably seen these gorgeous plants on your social media feeds, gracing beautifully styled living rooms and bedrooms. Lucky for us, the popular plant is now available at Costco — and it's enormous.

These tall, lush plants were spotted by Hunker Senior Utility Editor Jamie Birdwell-Branson on a pallet at a Costco warehouse for $52.99, and considering how large these beauties are, they're priced at quite a steal. Other fiddle leaf fig plants in 14-inch pots can go for at least $100.

Fiddle leaf figs are known for their large, shiny leaves that are shaped like violins (or fiddles, naturally). The Costco label says that they prefer bright, indirect light, and considering how big they are, you'll want to be sure you have a perfect spot for one before you take it home.

Since these plants are so sought after, we have a how-to guide for taking care of fiddle leaf figs to help you decide if this plant is right for you. Even though it tends to be very particular about how you care for it, once you've got a routine down, the effort is well worth it and not as challenging as you may think.

If you've been eyeing a fiddle leaf fig, now is the time to run — not walk — to your nearest Costco.

