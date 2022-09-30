Oreo Just Announced a New Cozy Holiday Flavor

We'll admit that some Oreo flavors are a bit over the top — fruit punch Oreos, anyone? But the iconic cookie's newest flavor is the perfect choice.

In a series of social media posts, Oreo announced the launch of limited-edition Snickerdoodle Oreos for this year's holiday season.

The cookies — which, in non-Oreo form, are sugar cookies rolled in cinnamon sugar — will be made with vanilla cookies and a cinnamon-flavored creme, decorated with red and green sugar crystals. They'll be housed in yellow packaging with Christmas trees and snowflakes to add a little extra warmth to your holiday.

Oreo posted a video to Instagram of a person costumed as a "grandma" dancing with the cookies, with a caption that reads, "Not your grandma's snickerdoodle cookie."

"OHHHH I need some in my life," wrote one commenter on Instagram.

On Twitter, Oreo teased the new flavor by posting a series of eight tweets in which the first word of each wrote out: "Our next Oreo cookie flavor is snicker doodle."

While we're not sure that Snickerdoodle Oreos could hold up to a classic snickerdoodle — there's just something so delightful about a warm, gooey cinnamon-sugar cookie — we're excited for Oreo fans, nonetheless.

The cookies will hit shelves at a grocery store near you on October 17.