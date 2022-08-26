A Brand New Costco Sectional Is Here — and It's Perfect

A fold-out couch can be a lifesaver in any living room, guest room, or playroom, offering versatility and completely transforming a space instantly. Guest bedrooms are great in theory, but they can be unrealistic when it comes to having a spare room.

Costco understands this dilemma, recently releasing a new sectional couch model that has a large pop-out sleeper that's perfect for big families and hosting.

Self-described "Costco addict" Laura, of the Costco fan Instagram account @costcohotfinds, excitedly shared the news of the Thomasville Dillard Convertible Sectional to their followers. "This is the coolest sectional I've ever seen at Costco!" they say.

They demonstrate in a video how the sleeper easily pops in and out of the couch, efficiently providing a large space for lounging and catching some shut-eye.

"I have a feeling if I purchase this sectional, it will stay popped out all the time for the ultimate lounging experience," Laura says. And who can blame her? From pets, to kids, to travel-weary guests, there's almost always someone around who will enjoy putting their feet up.

Of course, fellow Costco lovers have sounded off in the comments of Laura's post, offering their two cents. "What?! How perfect is that for movie nights!" says @mindymariexxo.

"Perfect for Netflix [and] chill," adds @tabemasu247.

Others expressed their concerns about how comfortable the couch actually is, with @laina_jane offering, "Honestly, great for young kids/sleepovers, etc., but definitely not a long-term investment or for those with bad backs or those who like to spend a lot of time couch lounging."

The sectional has pocket coil seat cushions, sinuous spring suspension, and solid wood legs. It's being sold for $2,299.99, and is currently unavailable on the Costco website, so be on the lookout at your local Costco store.