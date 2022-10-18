This Advent Calendar Is Perfect for Your Dessert-Obsessed Friend

There is no better gift than the gift of dessert — especially around the holidays. With an advent calendar for seemingly everything, we can now add sweet treats to the mix. Parisian confectionary Ladurée, known for its colorful macarons, has restocked its très délicieux advent calendar. You may recall it as the one that sold out last year and accumulated a waitlist of over 1,000 people, but the wait is finally over.

If you have ever had the luxury of traveling to France, you know the French know what they're doing when it comes to dessert. While a plane ticket to Paris would be a very generous gift, your tastebuds can experience all the delicacies firsthand — without leaving your home.

The calendar is stocked with 24 days worth of treats, meant to be revealed on each day preceding Christmas. Each tiny box contains a nibble of a sweet crafted by the brand including caramel candies, nougats, flavored chocolates, jam, and calissons, a traditional French candy.

Ladurée has been around since 1862 and has perfected the art of indulgence, so it's safe to say that these will go quickly, similar to last year. You can preorder a calendar now for a November 1, 2022 shipment at $110 on the Food52 website.

There's no better way to let your loved ones know just how sweet they really are — or maybe you need to remind yourself by tasting a few treats on your own. We certainly won't judge.

