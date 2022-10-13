Diptyque's Starry 2022 Advent Calendar Is THE Gift for Your Favorite Person

By Anna Gragert October 13, 2022
If you're looking for the perfect holiday gift for that special someone in your life, or simply want to treat yourself to something luxurious, we have a suggestion. Now available in stores and online, Diptyque has released its annual, cult-favorite Advent Calendar.

While the calendar is a bit pricey at $480, it does contain 25 days of lavish Diptyque candles, soaps, body balms, and perfumes, along with three golden ornaments. Plus, for the first time, the brand is including three limited-edition small and mini Christmas candles in the scents Sapin/Pine Tree, Neige/Snow, and Spark/Étincelles.

Overall, here's what you can expect to find in the calendar:

  • One limited-edition, 70-gram Sapin/Pine Tree Scented Candle
  • Two exclusive 35-gram holiday scented candles in Étincelles/Spark and Neige/Snow
  • 10 35-gram scented candles featuring these fragrances: Baies/Berries, Roses, Ambre/Amber, Feu de Bois/Wood Fire, Tubéreuse/Tuberose, Cannelle/Cinnamon, Noisetier/Hazelnut Tree, Mimosa, and Thé/Tea
  • Five 10-milliliter, travel-size eaux de parfum in Eau Rose, Tam Dao, Orphéon, Fleur de Peau, and Eau Capitale
  • Three 10-milliliter, travel-size eaux de toilette in Eau des Sens, Philosykos, and Do Son
  • Two 15-milliliter scented gestures: a Philosykos Refillable Solid Perfume and Fleur de Peau Body Balm
  • One 25-gram scented soap in Do Son
  • Three limited-edition Gilded Metal Holiday Decorations

The calendar itself is showcased in a deep black hue that is covered in the Milky Way, with each of the 25 days representing a new constellation. Also, it glows in the dark!

If you've been trying to find a truly unique, special holiday gift that will make an impression (or be the ultimate form of self-love), this is it. You can shop the advent calendar here.

