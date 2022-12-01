These Beloved Holiday Candles Just Dropped to the Lowest Price of the Year

Nothing rings in the holiday spirit more than lighting a Fresh Balsam or Peppermint-scented candle, and Bath & Body Works certainly knows how to deck the halls. This weekend, the iconic fragrance brand is celebrating what it has dubbed Candle Day, and is offering major sales on its beloved three-wick candles. We couldn't be more excited to stock up on holiday scents.
Video of the Day
Bath & Body Works is offering more than 80 (yes, 80!) different holiday-scented candles to choose from, and this weekend they'll be at their lowest price of the year. Normally $26.50, all three-wick candles will be $9.95 on Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3. The brand also has a loyalty program so members can get a head start online tonight from 8 p.m. to midnight EST.
Whether you prefer fresh scents like Tree Farm, sweet scents like Vanilla Bean Noel, or fruit scents like Frosted Cranberry, Bath & Body Works has a holiday candle you're sure to love — at a great price. These candles are available in-store and online while supplies last, and with an 18 candle limit per order, we expect them to fly off the shelves. Happy Candle Day!