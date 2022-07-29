Diptyque Candles Are Only $28 in Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Diptyque candles are the type of candles you want just by looking at them — and fortunately, they never disappoint. The only setback is that these scents tend to be a bit pricey, with one seven-ounce candle clocking in at $70. But now, thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you can get a major discount on not just one, but four, classic Diptyque candles.

Currently, Nordstrom is selling a 4-Piece Diptyque Candle Gift Set for only $110. That means each 2.4-ounce candle is about $28. Normally, the collection is priced at $152 and each candle is $38.

The candles in the group, along with their scent descriptions, are:

Baies: a bestseller that smells like berries and rose

Roses: a garden filled with blooming rose bushes

Mimosa: a mimosa flower that gives off a honeyed scent

Tuberose: a white tuberose flower mixed with creamy, fruity notes

Each candle burns for about 20 hours and Diptyque advises that when you first use your candle, you let it burn for two hours until the top layer is completely melted. You should also trim your wick to about 1/4 inches before lighting it.

These four candles also come in a floral Diptyque box, so they would make a great gift. After all, the holidays will be here before we know it and it's never a bad idea to shop early.

Now, while we wait for our Diptyque candles to arrive, we're going to pretend we're in a garden filled with berries, roses, mimosa flowers, and tuberose blooms.