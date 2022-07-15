The Biggest Home Deals From the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale — where summer deals rival those you'd find on Black Friday — is finally here. The highly anticipated sale opens to the public on July 15 and lasts through the end of the month, giving you ample time to shop all of the Anniversary Sale's best deals.

While you'll find bestselling products at seriously discounted prices all across the site, the sheer amount of items to sort through can be a little overwhelming. And while we already broke down everything you need to know about the sale, we want to help you out even more. Here are 12 must-have home staples that, at this price, you certainly won't want to miss.

Kitchen Deals

It's not often this fan-favorite cookware line goes on sale. But when it does, you stock up! There's a reason this stylish dutch oven is featured in countless YouTube cooking series — at 6.75-quarts it holds even your most family-size dishes and the enamel coating makes for easy cleaning. Plus, it just ​looks​ good.

Take your favorite recipes to a new level with fresh herbs grown in your kitchen. This LED lamp allows you to enjoy your favorite greens year-round from the comfort of your home. And the sleek design makes it so that your garden doesn't look out of place next to your favorite KitchenAid mixer or Breville espresso maker.

This is one of those products we all buy anyway, so why not get it when it's on sale? Hydro Flasks are becoming for water bottles what Kleenex are to tissues, and there's good reason. They keep your drinks exactly the temperature you want — whether that's hot or cold — and are far more durable and long lasting than your standard, run-of-the-mill water bottle.

If you're looking to complete your kitchenware collection, this three-piece set has you covered. At $50-off, you'll get three professional-grade, ceramic nonstick frying pans designed for both easy use and your safety — where some nonstick pans might release chemicals or fumes over time or under too much heat, the GreenPan doesn't.

This high-tech trash can responds to both your voice and a simple wave of your hand, features a liner pocket that dispenses bags, and absorbs and fights odors. At nearly $100 off, this trash can keeps your kitchen smelling fresh and your hands clean.

Bathroom Deals

Hotel-quality bathroom accessories don't always have to be white. Create the bathroom of your dreams with this set of four, sustainably-sourced cotton towels.

Or, if you're just looking for a single towel available in a variety of colors, consider this highly-rated option from the Nordstrom brand. These towels are thick, plush, and designed for maximum absorbency.

Splurge (while still saving!) on this lush hand and body wash. Jo Malone creates beautiful and unique scents, with this hand wash leaning fresh and woody. Keep it on your sink for daily moments of luxury or place it in your most-used bathroom to impress your guests.

Living Room and Bedroom Deals

If you're on a mission to find the perfect balance between cozy and chic, there is no better throw blanket than this aptly named selection from Barefoot Dreams. With nearly 500 reviews, this blanket maintains a nearly five-star rating. Bonus: It comes in nine colors!

Take cozy-chic even further with this abstract accent pillow that comes in three equally appealing color schemes: cool, warm, and neutral.

Freshen up your living room with these light, linen window panels. While they have an airy quality to them, these panels still feature a light-filtering lining that blocks out the sun. This set comes in three color options, featuring earth-toned neutrals perfect for a minimalist bedroom or living room.

Digital photo frames make an incredibly thoughtful gift for loved ones, friends, and family members. And in a time where we snap a million pictures but print next to none, it's a great way to display your favorite photos and memories. This digital frame is a favorite, and currently $20 off.