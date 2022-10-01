Aldi Just Announced the Release Date for Its Most Popular Advent Calendar

Another year, another advent calendar! We're especially big fans of food-themed versions, of course — so when Aldi announced the release date for its popular 2022 wine advent calendar, you can be sure that we marked our planners.

According to the retailer's official Instagram page, its wine advent calendars are coming back on November 2. There are no details (yet) regarding the specific varieties, but in past years, the product featured 24 mini bottles of wine to be enjoyed throughout December.

While we're on the topic of Aldi advent calendars, a few other favorites are also returning this year. This includes the beloved cheese advent calendar, which contains 24 imported mini cheeses. Something tells us this will pair perfectly with the wine version.

It also looks like Aldi has added a hard seltzer calendar to this year's lineup. This might be ideal if you're not a fan of wine but still want to join the holiday fun.

But take note: In some states, the sale of alcohol in grocery stores is not allowed. This means the wine and hard seltzer advent calendars will only be sold in Aldi stores in states that allow it.

If you live in one of these states (or if you're able to visit one), be sure to pick up the advent calendar as soon as it drops. Historically, Aldi's wine advent calendars tend to sell out very quickly.

There's also no word on how much it will cost this year. But as soon we find out, we'll be sure to share the news.

Other wine advent calendars to buy:

The wine advent calendar at Costco is also super popular. This version contains bigger bottles than the Aldi version.

According to Instagram user @costcoinsider, the product has already started to appear at warehouses for the holiday 2022 season. It also costs $99.99, though one person noted that it costs $139.99 in Ohio.