This New Costco Advent Calendar Is Perfect for Your Furry Friend

When it comes to popular advent calendars, it's never too early to add one to your cart, even if it's not Halloween yet. These babies sell out quickly, and if you wait until it's closer to December, you may miss out. Believe it or not, our pups can get in on the fun too, and this adorable advent calendar for dogs just hit the shelves at Costco.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

According to Instagram user @costcobuys, this calendar shaped like a gingerbread house includes eight holiday dog toys and 16 bags of dog treats, to be opened daily the whole month of December until Christmas.

Advertisement

The treats are seasonally flavored, of course, including pumpkin spice, snickerdoodle, gingerbread, and apple pie. The toys range from balls to ropes, though they don't seem to include all of the toys pictured on the front of box, so you and your pup will be in for some surprises. This advent calendar is priced at $38.99, and is sure to keep both you and your dog entertained throughout the holiday season.

If you don't have a furry friend at home, or just prefer to treat yourself to an advent calendar, Costco recently released a Harry Potter themed one that would be perfect for fans of the books and films. But also, we get it — maybe you're not ready for holiday buys just yet. Feel free to keep your carts filled with pumpkin pies, Halloween treats and chicken pot pies, and avert your eyes until November. Just keep your fingers crossed these advent calendars will still be in stock by then!