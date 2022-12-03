Aldi's Seasonal Pizzas Will Turn Any Spread Into a Festive Meal

Image Credit: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images News/GettyImages See More Photos

Thanks to the wonderful world that is Aldi, you don't need to go all out to make Christmas dinner. The retailer recently brought back its festive pizzas, just in time for the holidays.

The products are by Aldi's in-house pizza brand, Mama Cozzi's. They include two varieties: a Christmas tree and a star.

The holiday tree pizza is "topped with mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, red and green bell peppers, and pesto cream sauce," according to the Aldi website. The chopped bell peppers create the illusion of Christmas tree baubles, which is super fun.

Meanwhile, the star-shaped pizza features cheddar cheese, red and green bell peppers, and mozzarella pearls. Yum.

Both products, which are part of Aldi's annual seasonal selection, are fan-favorite items. Shoppers also say both versions taste great, as noted in @ohheyaldi's Instagram post shared this time last year.

After all, who can say no to the combination of pizza and Christmas? If you're interested in either product, you can find them in the frozen section of Aldi. Each pizza costs $5.49, though the exact price might vary by your location.

Personally, we can't wait to add these festive pizzas to our holiday rotation!

Other seasonal Aldi items for 2022:

As it turns out, Aldi knows a thing or two about holiday-shaped goodies. The grocery store is offering brioche shaped like stars and trees, the latter of which is available in chocolate chip and vanilla cream flavors. Each brioche is priced at $6.99 and would be right at home at a holiday party.

If you're new to Aldi, you might be surprised to learn that the retailer is a goldmine for advent calendars. There are versions with cheese, candles, and even hot sauce, just to name a few options. Check out some of our favorite Aldi advent calendars right here.