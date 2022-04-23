Aldi Just Released a New Salsa That Is ... Very Interesting

Image Credit: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images News/GettyImages

If you're obsessed with unique food items, there's a good chance you shop at Aldi. The cult-favorite grocery store is known for offering a range of interesting products, from savory mozzarella tomato popcorn to flaky croissant buns. And now, Aldi is selling salsa made with — wait for it — pickles.

The pickle-based salsa is by Grillo's, a brand that specializes in pickles. It's called "pickle de gallo" and contains fresh bell peppers, yellow onions, and garlic. Aldi also appears to sell two versions — mild and medium — according to Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit. The medium version is described as thick and chunky.

The name "pickle de gallo" is a play on the word "pico de gallo," which is a traditional Mexican salsa. The exact ingredients can vary, but it usually contains tomatoes, onions, serrano peppers, salt, lime juice, and cilantro. That said, it's worth noting that Grillo's version won't have the same flavor profile, as it contains briny pickles (instead of tomatoes) and a different type of pepper.

As you can imagine, Aldi shoppers were intrigued about the item. "I got the thick and chunky one, I'm excited about it!" said one user on Instagram. "I grabbed some yesterday. [I] was glad to see it back in the store," shared another person. "It is so good."

If you don't live near an Aldi store, you'll be glad to know that Grillo's items are available at other retailers. To find one near you, check out Grillo's store locator tool.

How to eat pickle de gallo:

Is it a relish? Is it a salsa? Well ... it's both.

On that note, there are many ways to enjoy this product at home. Try pairing it with:

Crackers

Tortilla chips

Hot dogs or bratwurst

Burgers

Egg or potato salsa

Enjoy!