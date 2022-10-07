Trader Joe's Restocked a Fall Soup to Add to Your Comfort Food Repertoire

Trader Joe's is the ruler of fall products. From its warm butternut squash mac and cheese to its pumpkin sticky toffee cake and pumpkin spice granola bark, the brand has somehow managed to get people dreaming of fall products all year round. The new items haven't stopped, and Natasha from @traderjoeslist has been keeping us apprised of all the restocks of the season.

Most recently, Trader Joe's brought back a fan favorite from last year: the Autumnal Harvest Soup. If you could buy fall in a jar, it would be this. Stacked on the shelves above the delicious Tomato and Roasted Red Pepper Soup and the Butternut Squash Soup, this concoction combines all of your favorite autumnal flavors.

With a creamy tomato soup base with both pumpkin and butternut squash added in — two of our favorite fall tastes — the soup is thick and hearty, perfect for a rainy fall evening when all you want is a warm hug. However, if you're not in the mood for soup, Natasha recommends using this as a pasta sauce to add a little extra autumnal punch to your dish.

Commenters were excited about the comeback, to say the least, and even chimed in with their own suggestions. "I cook this and add in the spinach tortellini," said one user, while another wrote, "Already gone through two jars. And that's saying something for someone who hates anything with pumpkin."

You can even serve it will grilled cheese as a couple of other commenters mentioned. Regardless of how you choose to eat this, you'll want to stock up before it's gone for the season.