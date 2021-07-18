7 Cold Pasta Recipes You Can Enjoy All Summer Long

As the temperature rises, consider switching from hot pasta dishes to cold ones to keep the carb-y goodness going all year long. But don't limit yourself to the traditional tomato-olive-mozzarella recipe. Expand your horizons with flavors from all around the world, while keeping down the heat in the kitchen. (It's no-sweat cooking — literally!)

Advertisement

Here are seven cold pasta dishes that will be the star of any summer dinner party.

1. The Mindful Hapa Avocado Pasta Salad

This delicious and healthy pasta salad is gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan — and it can be made in just 30 minutes. Instead of mayo, it relies on a creamy avocado dressing.

Get the full recipe here.

2. California Strawberries Strawberry Burrata Salad

Who could resist creamy burrata and sweet strawberries? Add in some balsamic vinegar and you've got a flavor explosion.

Get the full recipe here.

3. The Seasoned Skillet Bruschetta Pasta With Balsamic Drizzle

This riff on the classic Italian antipasto is incredibly versatile. Add protein, swap the pasta for a gluten-free option, or toss in some cheese — the options are limitless.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Blue Jean Chef Sesame Chicken Tortellini Salad

The sesame-ginger dressing takes this fresh pasta salad to the next level.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

5. Cupful of Kale Roasted Zucchini Pesto Pasta

Pesto is a pasta classic. Toss in some roasted zucchini and you've got a perfect side dish for a summer barbecue.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Simmer and Sage Flaky Salmon and Dill Pasta

Craving a little seafood? This salmon and dill pasta salad has you covered.

Get the full recipe here.

7. The No Recipe Recipe Udon With Mango Carpaccio and Peanut Dressing

Consider us all in for fruity freshness, udon noodles, and a spicy peanut dressing.

Get the full recipe here.