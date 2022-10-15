Trader Joe's Restocked a Savory Pumpkin Item That's a Perfect Fall Appetizer

If you're sick of pumpkin spice, how about you give spicy pumpkin a go?

Trader Joe's has just brought back its mini spicy pumpkin samosas, a crowd-favorite that's seasonally appropriate, but savory rather than sweet.

Samosas are fried pastries filled with aromatic ingredients — typically potato, peas, and onions, plus spices. Though they're most commonly associated with Indian cuisine, samosas originated in Central Asia in the 11th century, according to the BBC. From there, migrants following the great trade routes from Europe to Asia, bringing samosas to India, where they evolved over the centuries to become the common dish we know and love today.

Back to Trader Joe's — the grocery chain makes a seasonal samosa stuffed with spiced pumpkin, potato, sweet potato, onion, paneer cheese, and a medley of spices including garam masala, cumin, coriander, chili powder, and fennel seeds. You'll find many Trader Joe's aficionados snatching up the boxes as soon as they hit the shelves.

On an Instagram post by @traderjoeslist, commenters weighed in on how they like to eat the samosas. Many like to dip them in various sauces, from Trader Joe's hot and sweet pepper jelly and pumpkin chipotle roasting sauce, to both plain and pumpkin-flavored Greek yogurt.

Other commenters have gotten even more creative with their serving techniques. "Pro tip — break them up into pieces and put them in pumpkin soup with a little bit of sour cream on top!" wrote one user.

No matter how you eat them, the mini spicy pumpkin samosas are a delicious fall treat — and a delightfully refreshing take on the pumpkin spice trend.

