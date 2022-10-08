Trader Joe's Has a New Dip That's a Perfect Butter Board Addition

Browsing the aisles of Trader Joe's always feels a little like an adventure, since you never know what new product you might see, like butternut squash mac and cheese and cinnamon roll drizzled granola. However, one of its newest offerings has us thinking outside the box when it comes to dips. Instagrammer @traderjoeslist just shared that the grocery store is now offering Red Pepper, Cranberry, and Walnut Dip.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

It seems like this is Trader Joe's take on muhammara, a Middle Eastern red pepper dip that uses pomegranate instead of cranberry. It's priced at $3.99 a tub, and Natasha of @traderjoeslist wrote that the dip is "savory with a touch of sweet and a nice little spicy kick."

The comment section is a mix of excitement and curiosity, with some users wanting to know who has tried it and what they think. Fans of the dip have chimed in and shared just how versatile it is.

Advertisement

The creator wrote that they would put this dip on a sandwich or a cracker, or they'd even add a dollop to a warm Harvest Bowl, another new Trader Joe's item. One user mixed it with pumpkin tortilla chips and unexpected cheddar cheese spread and loved the combination.

It seems unanimous that cheese pairs really well with the dip, like adding a little on top of brie, or over cream cheese. (Putting a few dollops of this on a cream cheese board or butter board sounds amazing!) These combos are definitely inspiring us to switch up our fall snack line-up and get a little more creative in the kitchen.

Fall is a great time for entertaining and we think this would be a great addition to a charcuterie board or just as a snack for hosting. If you find yourself in need of some chips and dip for house guests, or just for yourself, be sure to pick up a tub or two.