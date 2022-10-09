Trader Joe's Fans Are Intrigued by This Unexpected Frozen Dessert

When it comes to unconventional treats, you can always count on Trader Joe's. The retailer, after all, is known for producing goodies that make people do a double take. Need proof? According to the Trader Joe's website, the store recently released mochi ice cream that tastes like ... caramel apple.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

If you're unfamiliar with mochi, it's a traditional Japanese sweet rice cake that's soft and chewy. Meanwhile, mochi ice cream is made from the same rice cake dough wrapped around ice cream. The result is a mouthwatering combo of textures and flavors.

In the case of the Trader Joe's caramel apple mochi, it features ice cream infused with "bits of sweet, luscious caramel, apple puree, apple juice concentration, and natural caramel and apple flavors." The ice cream is then wrapped in "chewy, caramel-hued rice dough."

Advertisement

All that said, caramel apple is an uncommon flavor for mochi. Classic mochi flavors include red bean, green tea, chocolate, and vanilla — so this version is certainly unique.

Advertisement

"I literally can not wait to sink my teeth into this," said @traderjoeslist on Instagram, who shared a photo of the product. "Something autumn related that is NOT pumpkin! I'll [definitely] be trying it," commented one user on the post.

But take note: The caramel apple mochi ice cream is a limited-edition seasonal item, so it won't be around for long. One package contains six pieces and costs $4.79, though the exact price might vary by location.

Advertisement

Other fall items at Trader Joe's:

Trader Joe's has been busy rolling out fall goodies. In addition to the seasonal mochi ice cream, the grocery is currently offering:

Happy fall shopping!