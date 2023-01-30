Cosori vs. Ninja: Which Air Fryer Is Right for You?

Adding an air fryer to your kitchen can save you time and space, and can conveniently cook your meals with ease. If you've been thinking about buying one, you've probably already come across the big debate between Cosori and Ninja air fryers. While both options are well equipped to make favorites like chicken wings and french fries without a traditional fryer, it may still be difficult to decide which one to choose. So, after extensive research, we've narrowed down the different characteristics and benefits of each, from variety to price. Read on to find out which one is best for you and your lifestyle.

Cosori Air Fryer Various colors are available based on the model, but black, white, gray, and stainless steel are the most common offerings; there is a very on-trend sage green option for some models

Sizes start at 4 quarts

Most models have voice control capabilities through Wi-Fi

More add-on accessories are available

More affordable Ninja Air Fryer Various colors are available based on the model, but black, white, gray, and stainless steel are the most common offerings

Sizes start at 2 quarts

Not as smart-home-friendly

Fewer bonus accessories are available

More expensive

What sizes are offered?

Ninja air fryers start at a capacity of 2 quarts, with the brand's largest traditional air fryer model coming in at 10 quarts. This extra-large model features two separate drawers. The brand does offer even larger air fryer and countertop oven hybrids, like the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 and the Ninja Foodi 13-in-1.

Cosori has a smaller range of sizes for the traditional air fryers, spanning in size from 4 quarts to 6.8 quarts. The brand does sell its version of an air fryer and countertop oven combo, the Cosori 12-in-1, which is 32 quarts.

While both brands offer a solid amount of options, Ninja has a more impressive selection of sizes, especially if you're cooking for just one or two people and have limited counter space.

What features are offered?

Both Ninja and Cosori air fryers feature multiple settings, like broiling, dehydrating, roasting, and baking. Each brand has a model that goes up to 12 or 13 functions. However, most Ninja air fryers have five- or six-in-one functionality, while Cosoris have mostly seven to nine functions. The former has models that feature dual baskets and can cook two different items at once. While Cosori doesn't offer a model with dual baskets, it has plenty of air fryer and toaster hybrids that cook larger foods, like whole chicken and pizza, and can also cook multiple items at once but at the same temperature. Both brands have models that can go up to a temperature of 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Additionally, if you have a smart home, many Cosori air fryers are able to connect to your phone and have voice control capability with Amazon, Alexa, and Google. Most of them are also equipped with in-app recipes and will even scan to cook certain frozen foods automatically.

Cleanup and Accessories

Conveniently, most Ninja and Cosori air fryers have dishwasher-safe parts. The nonstick nature also makes them easy to clean. One of the biggest differences between the two is their accessories. Cosori has an accessories kit that includes a large pizza pan, a skewer rack, a large oven cake pan, and more. While there are fewer accessories available for Ninja air fryers, you can buy generic options on Amazon that would work just fine.

How do the prices compare?

Ninja and Cosori both have an array of budget-friendly and pricier options. The Ninja's smallest model, the 2-quart mini air fryer, starts at $79.99, while the starting price for a Cosori is $99.99, but it has twice the capacity. The more expensive Ninjas retail for over $300, while Cosori's most expensive model, the Smart 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven, costs $199.99.

Which brand is better?

If you're working with limited counter space or are only feeding one or two people, opt for the Ninja — its smallest model is half the size of Cosori's. If you're looking to save money but are eyeing the larger, more complex models, go with Cosori. The brand's highest-end model is $130 less than Ninja's and has nearly identical specs. If you want the ability to cook two things at two different settings, go with Ninja because the brand offers an innovative dual basket option, while Cosori does not.

