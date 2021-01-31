The Best Air Fryers for Small Kitchens

All of us follow at least one person on Instagram who has an air fryer. How do we know they have an air fryer? Because people who have air fryers love to post about them. And while short video clips of other people's freshly fried potatoes and eggplant aren't exactly compelling pieces of content, they do prove one thing: Air fryers are pretty darn great.

Electric air fryers have become a go-to kitchen appliance — competing with instant pots for kitchen MVP — allowing you to cook your favorite crispy foods (think: chicken fingers and french fries) using a miraculously small amount of oil and without compromising flavor. The concentrated circulation of hot air eliminates the need for a deep fryer's worth of oil, achieving prime crunchy goodness without all the greasiness.

The versatile appliance, which works quickly and requires minimal cleanup, can also roast vegetables, bake bread, and reheat leftover fries, bringing that desired crispiness back. The only downside is that there is an abundance of large air fryers, taking up too much countertop space in even an average-sized kitchen, and can be rather pricey. We don't want you to miss out on all the crisp and crunch, though, so we rounded up the best affordable, compact air fryers for small kitchens.

Get ready to air fry everything from produce to poultry and pizza rolls with our top 10 small air fryers.

Small yet mighty, this adorable Dash appliance has just half the weight of a normal air fryer — but all of the power. This two-quart air fryer can hold precisely six chicken wings, so it's ideal for cooking for one or maybe two people. Plus, its convenient auto-shutoff timer allows you to simply press a button and walk away until your food is ready.

A duo of strong convection fans provides fast, crispy results in this two-quart Black+Decker air fryer. Cleanup is quick and simple, as well, since the nonstick cooking surface releases food without needing any cooking spray and both the basket and separator are dishwasher-safe.

Singles and couples will love this mini air fryer from GoWISE, which features a 2.75-quart capacity and digital LCD controls. The machine alerts you when your desired cooking time has been reached, so you don't have to watch over the food, and you can eat as soon as it's ready.

With an easy digital, touchscreen display, this sleek Chefman air fryer from Amazon is super user-friendly. The flat basket design saves space, so you can fit as much food in the 3.6-quart chamber as possible, while the temperature control ensures you can cook everything exactly how you like it.

If you're willing to splurge, but still want a compact design, look to this impressive Philips digital air fryer. The appliance includes Fat Removal Technology, which uses a "tornado" of hot air to melt away excess fat, and a starfish-shaped pan that optimizes airflow for extra crispy outcomes.

Not all kitchen appliances will match our style, but it's a nice bonus when they do. This air fryer and toaster oven from Cuisinart is a favorite for both its looks and versatility. The stainless steel build gives this appliance a more modern appearance all while offering six cooking functions: convection bake, convection broil, air fry, toast, pizza, and warm.

Ninja's air fryer features a four-quart basket, the most sizable on our list. Despite this larger capacity, the Ninja remains ideal for smaller countertops, with its depth and width coming in at just over a foot. This air fryer features a wide range of temperatures, allowing you to air fry, reheat, and even dehydrate foods.

As the name implies, the Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fryer offers four ways to cook: air fry, roast, broil, and reheat. The two-quart air fryer is quick and easy to use. It takes little to no time to preheat and features customizable cooking programs and presets that allow you to put even less thought into your favorite dishes, like chicken wings, veggies, and more.

Simplify and shorten your time spent in the kitchen with the Premium Air Fryer from Cosori. This 3.7-quart air fryer features 11 food presets, allowing you to load a basket, press a button, and step away. You'll no longer feel the need to search "How long do I cook chicken in an air fryer for?", there's a button for that!

William Sonoma's Open Kitchen line offers customers quality and affordability with a contemporary design. The line's air fryer can hold up to 3.6 pounds of food and features eight preset options, including chicken, fries, and bacon.