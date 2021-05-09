The 7 Most Genius Air Fryer Hacks on TikTok

We love air fryers and we love TikTok hacks, so we thought, ​why not put the two together?​ Of course, this idea did not disappoint. As you'll see below, TikTok has some amazing air fryer hacks — from breakfast and dinner recipes to tips and tricks — that we never would have thought of.

1. Chicken and Veggies

Using seasoned vegetables and chicken drumsticks marinated in olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, chili powder, cumin, and salt and pepper, @goodfoodeasyrecipes was able to make air-fried chicken and vegetables. They do so with the Cosori air fryer at 380 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes.

2. Loaded Fries

Next time you find yourself craving loaded French fries, your air fryer has got you covered. User @richardeats says you'll want to start by lining your air fryer (they're using the PowerXL one) with aluminum foil and adding frozen fries at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes. Then, top them with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon bits, and chives, put them back in the fryer for about three more minutes, and enjoy!

3. Use Aluminum Takeout Containers

Instead of using aluminum foil to line your air fryer, @mauri0744 recommends using aluminum takeout containers. You can get 200 of them on Amazon for only $24.70.

4. Hardboiled Eggs

Did you know that you can make hardboiled eggs in an air fryer?! Using the Chefman TurboFry, @return.of.the.makk makes hardboiled eggs by putting them in the fryer at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for 16 minutes. After placing them in an ice bath to cool down, they peel perfectly.

5. A Warm Lunchables Pizza

Your inner child is about to thank @kurttocci. With the Ultrean air fryer set at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, they cooked a delicious-looking Lunchables pizza for only two minutes. BRILLIANT.

6. Grilled Pineapple

User @happystronghealthy.rd just reminded us how much we love grilled pineapple. In their Black+Decker Purify, they put the chopped pineapple in at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for eight to ten minutes. What they end up with is a flavorful, juicy-looking pineapple snack.

7. French Toast Sticks