This Spicy Vodka Pasta Has a Mouthwatering Autumnal Twist

'Tis the season for pasta dinners and warm comfort food, preferably of the pumpkin variety. TikToker @kithumini knows this for sure, and is single-handedly responsible for our newfound spicy vodka pasta craving, but this time with a seasonal twist — added pumpkin.

The TikTok video shows the creator grating Parmesan cheese on top of spicy pumpkin vodka pasta, and then quickly cuts to them preparing all of the ingredients.

First, @kithumini is seen chopping onions, shallots, green onions, garlic, and mushrooms. They boil some rigatoni pasta while sautéing mushrooms and spinach. After a generous pour of oil into the pan, they add the onions, as well as tomato paste and pumpkin.

Next, they add the heavy cream and vodka, stirring it all together to create a delicious-looking cream sauce. To finish it off, the creator adds red pepper flakes, the cooked rigatoni pasta, a little bit of pasta water, and some grated Parmesan on top. Voilà — the fall pasta of our dreams on a plate.

The comments are buzzing with users drooling over how delicious this pasta looks, and some are clamoring for a recipe. The creator shares that this is a take on Gigi Hadid's spicy vodka pasta recipe, the now-famous TikTok video that went viral in 2020. The main difference is @kithumini added onion, shallot, and pumpkin to theirs — making it a little more appropriate for fall.

While the creator doesn't share their exact recipe, or how much pumpkin they used, you can find a similar recipe here. We will definitely be adding this to our fall weeknight dinner rotation, especially since spicy pumpkin pasta sounds like the perfect way to start October, don't you think?