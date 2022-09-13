This Fall Gnocchi Recipe Is Almost Too Pretty to Eat

It's finally pumpkin spice season, but as with any seasonal trend, too much of one thing can be overwhelming. If you need a little break from the iconic flavor of the season, we wouldn't blame you. Luckily, TikToker @foodwithliz offered up a festive fall recipe that leaves the pumpkin spice at the door.

Introducing the cutest pumpkin gnocchi of all time — almost too adorable to eat … ​almost​. Before we dive into the specifics of the recipe, gnocchi is a form of dumpling found in Italian cuisine. Chunks of dough, usually made with flour, egg, salt, and potato, are boiled to perfection, typically topped off with a flavorful sauce.

Creator @foodwithliz has added a little autumnal love to the Italian staple, making this dish the ultimate fall meal. They begin by dicing and boiling one russet potato until tender before mashing. They then take the mash and combine it with half a cup of pumpkin puree and one cup of flour until a dough is formed. The TikToker notes that you may need to add more flour to reach the desired consistency.

Once the dough is kneaded, the creator breaks off small pieces to roll into a ball shape. (The pieces look to be about the size of a large marble.) They then use a toothpick to press gently into the top of the dough ball in order to form the shape of the pumpkin. The creator begins by making a cross shape and then goes in for the diagonal indentations. They also mention in the comments that freezing the pumpkins at this point for an hour or two helps them hold their shape better while boiling.

The pumpkins are topped with rosemary stems before being boiled in salted water for about five minutes. You can also crisp the bottoms of the pumpkins in a pan with some oil after boiling.

The creator uses vegan brown butter, flour, parmesan, a splash of olive oil, and veggie broth, producing a delicious sauce, but you can use any sauce your heart desires.

Lastly, they top their creation with toasted pine nuts for a little extra flair. But really, have you ever seen a fall meal so stunning?