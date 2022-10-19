This Is THE Toast Recipe of Fall 2022

Fall is officially in full swing, so it's time to stow away the tomato toast for the season as autumnal fruits and vegetables are reaching peak ripeness — and deliciousness. Luckily, an old recipe has reentered the chat for all your seasonal lunch needs: sweet potato toast. You may recall the dish making waves on social media a few years ago, but the recipe has recently resurged.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The creation calls for thinly sliced sweet potato toasted to crispy perfection as a replacement for the bread. You'll want to cook the potatoes until they are fork tender, but not soft, so they still remain sturdy. Keeping the skin on will help with the overall durability of the toast as well.

Sweet potatoes are an incredibly versatile root vegetable, so this dish can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or even dinner, and can be made sweet or savory. Top with avocado for an additional take on the classic avocado toast, greek yogurt with fruit for a sweet breakfast, ricotta cheese for a richer meal, or even just jam for a lighter snack. Both Instagram and TikTok chefs have been inspired by the endless number of creations just waiting to be made by sharing their own takes.

Advertisement

Instagram user @theavocadofreaks sliced their sweet potato into thin strips before crisping them in the toaster. They topped the toasted potato with mashed avocado, feta, red pepper flakes, and a honey drizzle for the perfect lunch.

Advertisement

Another creator, @pennysprimal, took a different approach — and after slicing their sweet potatoes into slim sheets, they used their air fryer to reach peak crispiness. They tossed the pieces in arrowroot powder before coating with an avocado oil spray and throwing in the air fryer for 17 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, flipping halfway through. The user then topped with mashed avocado, hard boiled egg slices, and a generous amount of Everything but the Bagel seasoning.

Regardless of how you prepare your toast, it's no wonder this sweet potato concoction has made a comeback.