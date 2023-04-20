This Life-Changing Hack Instantly Softens Unripe Avocado

Is there anything worse than craving an avocado only to discover your stash is completely underripe? Honestly, we think not. Lucky for us, celebrity chef Sonny Hurrell, better known on TikTok as @thatdudecancook, has pulled through with the hack of all hacks. Here's exactly how to turn your unripe fruit into the most delicious version of itself with just a few simple steps.

Step one: Peel the avocado. Then, use a mandoline or knife and make thin slices down to the pit, rotating and repeating the process once you hit it. Lay these slices in a single layer on a plate.

Now, here's where the magic happens. Squeeze a lemon all over, followed by a generous sprinkle of salt, a drizzle of olive oil, and some fresh ground black pepper. Keep it simple and delicious as is or add whatever toppings you please to make it a full meal. The creator tops it off with halved cherry tomatoes, thinly sliced red onion, sprigs of dill, and some microgreens.

Appropriately referred to as "underripe avocado carpaccio," this quick and easy recipe turns your once-inedible fruit into one "that's soft and ready to eat within five minutes." Prepare to never do the dreaded days-long wait again.

