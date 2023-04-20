This Life-Changing Hack Instantly Softens Unripe Avocado

By Apr 20, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Is there anything worse than craving an avocado only to discover your stash is completely underripe? Honestly, we think not. Lucky for us, celebrity chef Sonny Hurrell, better known on TikTok as @thatdudecancook, has pulled through with the hack of all hacks. Here's exactly how to turn your unripe fruit into the most delicious version of itself with just a few simple steps.

Advertisement

Step one: Peel the avocado. Then, use a mandoline or knife and make thin slices down to the pit, rotating and repeating the process once you hit it. Lay these slices in a single layer on a plate.

Advertisement

Now, here's where the magic happens. Squeeze a lemon all over, followed by a generous sprinkle of salt, a drizzle of olive oil, and some fresh ground black pepper. Keep it simple and delicious as is or add whatever toppings you please to make it a full meal. The creator tops it off with halved cherry tomatoes, thinly sliced red onion, sprigs of dill, and some microgreens.

Advertisement

Appropriately referred to as "underripe avocado carpaccio," this quick and easy recipe turns your once-inedible fruit into one "that's soft and ready to eat within five minutes." Prepare to never do the dreaded days-long wait again.

Avocado halves on a white marbled background
You Might Be Storing Both Ripe and Unripe Avocados Wrong
by Kirsten Nunez
tiktok screenshots garlic fried egg avocado toast
This Garlic Egg Avocado Toast Is a Trifecta of Yum
by Stefanie Waldek

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Notice