This Pesto Creamy Ramen Recipe Takes Just 10 Minutes to Make

If you're all about TikTok food trends, you've likely heard of creamy ramen. The viral recipe calls for a package of instant ramen, plus basic ingredients like egg and mayonnaise. The result is a unique take on instant noodles that's delicious and satisfying to boot. The best part? Just like standard instant ramen, this version can be customized with tasty ingredients. Enter this pesto creamy ramen, a wonderfully herby and garlicky soup.

This easy dinner recipe follows the basic steps for making creamy ramen. But instead of using the seasoning packet that comes with instant ramen, it relies on pesto for flavor. Now, that doesn't mean you need to toss the seasoning packet. After making this dish, we like to use the seasoning to flavor broth, fried rice, or potatoes. You could even use the seasoning as a chicken or fish rub, too.

This pesto creamy ramen, like other cream soups, is perfect for warming up on a chilly night. But unlike other cream soups, it takes less than 10 minutes to make. That said, you can be sure we'll be making this creamy noodle soup all autumn (and winter) long.

Pesto Creamy Ramen

Things You'll Need 1 package instant ramen

2 to 3 tablespoons pesto

1 large egg

1 to 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Sautéed vegetables (optional)

Fresh basil, for garnish

Tip Set aside the seasoning packet that comes with the ramen. You won't be using it for this recipe, but you can use it to flavor broth or other foods. Also, feel free to omit or adjust the salt, black pepper, and garlic powder depending on the taste of your pesto.

Step 1 Cook the noodles according to the package's directions. Once cooked, do not drain the water. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 2 While the noodles are cooking, whisk the egg, mayonnaise, and spices in a bowl. Advertisement Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 3 While the water is still hot, pour the noodles and water into the bowl. Mix well to ensure the egg and water fully combine. The egg will cook in the hot water, which will become opaque. Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Step 4 Add the pesto. Since the saltiness and herby taste of pesto can vary greatly (especially if you're using a homemade pesto), we recommend using two tablespoons to start. You can always add more pesto later on! Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez Tip Once you've figured out your ideal amount of pesto, in the future, you can mix it right into the egg-mayo mixture before adding the ramen. Step 5 Stir until the pesto is evenly dispersed. Give it a taste and add more salt, pepper, garlic powder, and/or pesto, if needed. Top with fresh basil and sautéed vegetables, if using. (We used sliced cherry tomatoes and onion.) Image Credit: Kirsten Nunez All that's left is to cozy up with one of your favorite seasonal flicks.