Creamy Ramen Is This Fall's Must-Try Noodle Soup

When you're in a pinch, you can always count on instant ramen for a quick and tasty meal. After all, it takes just a few minutes to make, which can be an actual lifesaver during busy days. It also doesn't hurt that it's inexpensive and offers the perfect canvas for delicious add-ins, should you feel inspired to customize the dish. That said, the next time you want to hack your instant noodles, you may want to try TikTok-inspired creamy ramen.

Also known as "mayo ramen" or "ramen carbonara," creamy ramen involves preparing a packet of instant ramen with a couple basic ingredients. According to a popular TikTok video by user @teekeatz, the first step involves adding one egg, Kewpie Mayonnaise (Japanese mayo), grated garlic, and the ramen seasoning in a bowl.

Next, you whisk the ingredients until combined, then cook your noodles as usual. Finally, you add the cooked noodles ​and​ water into the bowl, then mix everything together. The result is a creamy semi-homemade soup that's sure to hit the spot.

Feeling skeptical about adding mayo to your noodles? It may help to think about the actual ingredients in the condiment. In general, mayonnaise is really just a combo of egg yolk, oil, salt, and an acid like vinegar or lemon juice.

Typically, distilled vinegar is used, but Kewpie Mayonnaise uses rice vinegar, giving the condiment a sweeter tang. You can find the mayo on Amazon or at specialty Asian grocery stores, like H Mart.

What else can you add to instant ramen?

When it comes to customizing instant ramen, the possibilities are endless. Here are a few ideas for tasty add-in ingredients:

Sunny-side up eggs

Hard-boiled eggs

Chopped scallions

Fresh or dried herbs

Sriracha or your favorite hot sauce

Nori

Sesame seeds

Sautéed vegetables

Shredded chicken

Of course, you can combine these ingredients with the creamy ramen hack mentioned above. Something tells us the final dish would be delicious!