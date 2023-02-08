This One-Pot Pizza Soup Recipe Combines Your Favorite Comfort Foods

Pizza in a bowl? Delish! As their TikTok bio states, everyone's grandma or simply Babs of @brunchwithbabs, recently shared a recipe for what they call pizza soup, the perfect remedy for a snowy, wintry day.

In the TikTok video, the creator starts the recipe by adding a pound of Italian sausage to a pan on the stove, followed by chopped onions, pepperoni, garlic, and red peppers. They say don't move to the next step until the sausage is no longer pink and the veggies are tender.

Then, once the sausage is cooked through, they add a can of diced tomatoes and a can of pizza sauce. The mixture is topped off with a sprinkle of Italian seasonings and crushed red pepper. To finish the soup, the creator adds four cups of chicken broth to the pot and lets the liquid simmer while covered for 1o minutes.

As the prepared soup is being ladled into a bowl, the final step is a dash of mozzarella cheese, which instantly melts and turns this tomato-based soup into pizza in a bowl. Yum!

Creativity abounds in the comment section, as users share ideas for ways to tweak the recipe, as well as recommending food pairings. "Add lasagna noodles and you have lasagna soup," one user wrote, while another one shared, "I want to dip pizza crust into the pizza soup."

A few users mentioned beef broth might be a closer fit to getting the taste of pizza over chicken broth, and another said they swapped ground turkey for Italian sausage. Unsurprisingly, it was still delicious.

Soup season is still going strong, and adding this to your weekly dinner rotation, or even making it for a Super Bowl party this weekend, could be a great idea.

