This Trick for Creating More Counter Space Is Annoyingly Easy

If you have a small kitchen or minimal counter space, you probably know what it's like to run out of work surfaces. This can be super frustrating, especially when you're in a rush or just trying to make dinner.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. On Instagram, user @alifebetterorganized suggests opening a drawer, then placing a cutting board on top. This instantly creates a new surface, giving you more room to prepare food (or simply set something down).

But of course, as with all hacks, there are certain factors to keep in mind. This trick will only work if your cutting board is big enough to lay on top of your drawer. If your board is on the smaller side — or if your drawer is exceptionally wide — you'll have to pass on this hack.

Likewise, this technique isn't meant for daily use. The constant physical stress can ruin the supportive hardware in your drawer. Instead, this trick is best when used occasionally and when you're in dire need of some extra space.

Other ways to make counter space:

If you're looking for a solution that's better for daily use, consider picking up a cutting board that fits over the sink or stove. One such product is the Lipper International Bamboo Over-the-Sink/Stove Kitchen Cutting Board. As a bonus, you can use the item for charcuterie and grazing boards.

Tips for small kitchens:

With a bit of creativity, it's possible to maximize every inch of a small kitchen. Here some of our favorite tips:

Use risers in kitchen cabinets to utilize vertical space

Install a rail to hang items like spatulas and large spoons

Utilize the space on top of your fridge

Add lazy Susans to corner cabinets

For more ideas, check out our guide on small kitchen organization ideas.