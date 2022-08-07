This Healthy Treat Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth — and Peanut Butter Craving

If you haven't started a TikTok recipe book yet, now might just be the time. There's a new viral snack making the rounds, thanks to social media queen @ambitiouskitchen.

The premise is simple: dark chocolate–covered raspberries. But these raspberries are holding a surprise inside. They're filled with peanut butter!

"Pregnancy has got me craving really weird things, but at the end of the night I always need something with chocolate and a little bit of peanut butter," said @ambitiouskitchen in the video.

The recipe is super simple, though it does take a little bit of time to complete. Start by filling the inside of raspberries with peanut butter — for this step, @ambitiouskitchen uses a makeshift pastry bag that they made by snipping the corner off a plastic bag. Pop the raspberries in the freezer until solid, then coat them with melted dark chocolate, and freeze them one more time.

That's it! We suggest making these raspberry treats in large batches because you won't be able to stop munching on this delicious little snack.

This isn't @ambitiouskitchen's first rodeo: they recently made headlines with a healthy version of a peanut butter cup, and we've been obsessed ever since. Keep 'em coming, please!