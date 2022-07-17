This Healthy Peanut Butter Cup Recipe Will Satisfy Your Reese's Craving

TikTok is at it again, coming in hot with a new, delicious (and healthy) recipe that has already gone viral. The app has brought us deviled strawberries, cloud smoothies, and tomato toast — just this summer, no less. Now TikTok user @ambitiouskitchen has shown us a healthy alternative to arguably one of the greatest sweet treats known to mankind: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

If your sweet tooth is in need of a little TLC, but you want to stay on your healthy snack kick, this substitute for the popular candy will do the trick. And it tastes just like a peanut butter cup! All you need are three ingredients: rice cakes, peanut butter, and your favorite chocolate.

Creator (and certified genius) @ambitiouskitchen begins by taking a tablespoon of peanut butter and smearing it onto a crunchy rice cake. They then dip it in melted chocolate, just to coat the top over the peanut butter. Sprinkle with a generous amount of sea salt if you want to add a little something extra before putting it into the freezer to harden.

Yes, that's it! TikTok users lost it over the sheer brilliance of this snack idea, and you'll be obsessed in no time.

"It's 3 am here. Headed to the kitchen … " wrote @lhoff1329.

"If I wasn't already in my jammies, I'd go to the store right now!!!" said @ninjamomsbj.

A few users even swooped in to share their own rice cake snack suggestions.

"Rice cake + raspberry jam + crushed pistachios," suggested @spottieottie.

"I do this with the chocolate rice cakes," wrote @properlyimperfectleslie.

"Tried these today with caramel rice cakes … so good!!!" said @princessb729.

Whether you make this just like @ambitiouskitchen or modify the rice cake peanut butter cup to your own tastes, you certainly will not be disappointed.