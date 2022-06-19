Deviled Strawberries Are the New Deviled Eggs

Sure, you're familiar with deviled eggs ... but have you heard of deviled strawberries? It's an easy, no-bake dessert that's currently trending on TikTok — and it sounds like the perfect summer treat.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

According to TikTok user @byrontalbott, the first step is to make a strawberry syrup, which will later be used as a topping. Simply slice off the tops of strawberries and scoop out the insides. Next, heat the tops, insides, and sugar in a pot until nice and bubbly.

Meanwhile, combine softened cream cheese, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar in a bowl. Whisk the ingredients until the mixture become deliciously smooth and creamy, then store in the refrigerator.

Advertisement

Next, strain the strawberry syrup through a fine sieve, and refrigerate that as well. Once everything is chilled, use a piping bag to fill the hollowed-out strawberries with cream cheese filling — or simply use a spoon. Finally, drizzle the strawberry syrup on top, and you have a mouthwatering summer treat.

Of course, like many popular TikTok recipes, there are many ways to make deviled strawberries. For example, user @cookiterica halves the strawberries and adds heavy cream and chocolate to the filling. Yum.

Advertisement

It's also worth noting that deviled strawberries aren't supposed to taste or look like deviled eggs. Plus, the latter is called "deviled" because it uses spicy or hot ingredients, such as mustard. Instead, the idea is that deviled strawberries are stuffed and served in a similar way to deviled eggs.

Technicalities aside, you can't deny the sheer tastiness of this no-bake dessert. Happy summer!

Advertisement

How to customize deviled strawberries:

Adding chocolate is just one way to elevate deviled strawberries. You can also:

Fold marshmallow fluff into the cream cheese filling

Use tofu cream cheese to make the recipe vegan

Top the strawberries with sprinkles

Garnish the treat with Oreo or graham cracker crumbs

If you'd like a full ingredients list and exact instructions, check out this deviled strawberries recipe by Recipes From a Pantry.