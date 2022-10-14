This Healthy Snack Idea Is Both Chocolatey and Fruity

By Kristen Garaffo October 14, 2022
We take snacking pretty seriously around here, and love the convenience of a snack that's not only healthy, but is also delicious. These chocolate-covered jam bites, by Instagram creator Sunny Yue of @sunnysrecipes, ticks all of those boxes and already has us headed to the grocery store for frozen berries and chia seeds.

In Yue's Instagram reel, we first see what looks like a chunk of chocolate, which is then opened to reveal a delicious berry filling. The recipe for jam bites is simple enough — chia seeds and a drizzle of maple syrup is added to a bowl of frozen mixed berries, which are then mashed together with a fork.

The berry mixture is scooped out into small pieces onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, which then goes into the freezer for one hour. Once the hour is up, the frozen berries are dipped into a bowl of melted chocolate, and then placed back into the freezer for another 10 to 20 minutes. Once the chocolate becomes frozen, the jam bites are ready to eat.

There's nothing but love in the comments section for this sweet mixture of berries and chocolate. One user said this is the, "easiest recipe ever and so delicious," while another commented, "Chocolate and jam is elite." We know what we're making this weekend — and all subsequent weekends.

The full recipe can be found in the caption of Yue's post.

