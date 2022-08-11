This Chocolatey yet Healthy Snack Uses Only Four Ingredients

Have a craving for a quick and easy sweet treat? This TikTok recipe for chocolate blueberry bark by Nicole Modic (@kalejunkie) will hit the spot.

It takes just four ingredients to make: fresh blueberries, dark chocolate chips, coconut oil, and salt (ideally flaky salt, not table salt).

Start by washing and drying your blueberries, if they're fresh — Modic says fresh is preferred, but you could also use frozen if necessary, though the final texture will be different. Then, pour your dark chocolate chips into a bowl and add the coconut oil.

Melt your chocolate either in a double broiler on the stove or, the shortcut way, in the microwave​.​ If you go the microwave route, Modic says all you'll need is two 30-second intervals, stirring in between. The chocolate should be totally melted and smooth by the end, but you can always add another round of microwaving if it's not ready yet.

Next, stir in your blueberries, making sure they're completely coated. Pour the chocolate and blueberry mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, and spread it so it's flat. Sprinkle flaky salt on top as desired, then pop the tray in the freezer for at least an hour.

After the bark has solidified, take it out, break it up into pieces, and store it in a container in the fridge (or freezer) so you can have this chocolatey snack on hand whenever you're in the mood to munch.

Not only will this chocolate blueberry bark satisfy any chocolate cravings, but it's also packed with antioxidants and magnesium — win-win!

You can see the full recipe ​here​ on Modic's Instagram page.